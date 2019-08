Minuto a minuto: el huracán Dorian se dirige a Estados Unidos con potentes vientos

The @HRD_AOML_NOAA Hurricane Hunters are providing valuable radar data in the inner-core of #Dorian this morning. Here's a look from the @NOAA_HurrHunter radar on the most recent trip through the center. Get the latest Dorian forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/v1eJxhmj5w

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019