Minuto a minuto: El huracán Dorian causa estragos en Bahamas

The eye of catastrophic Cat. 5 #HurricaneDorian lingered over #GrandBahamaIsland overnight and into this morning, as seen in this close-up GeoColor loop from #GOESEast. Follow the storm via our hurricane tracker: https://t.co/rAbHgL0qkB pic.twitter.com/1EE9gdp6lD

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 2, 2019