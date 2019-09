Romeo Santos acaba de hacer historia como el primer artista latino en llenar el MetLife Stadium

View this post on Instagram

Not only did @romeosantos have a record breaking show at MetLife Stadium but he sang over 4 HOURS, and the parade of guest artists was insane… Zacarias Ferreira, Raulin Rodriguez, Wisin y Yandel, Luis Vargas, Elvis Martinez, Kiko Rodriguez, Ozuna, Aventura & Cardi B!!!!! (And Im sure Im missing some) #Utopia #Latinos #OrgulloDominicano #KingOfBachata