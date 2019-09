Este director ejecutivo aumentó el salario mínimo de sus empleados a US$ 70.000 y ahora lo hace de nuevo

This morning we cut the ribbon on the new @GravityPymts Boise office AND announced that all of our employees here will start earning our $70k min salary.

I’m so grateful to work with this amazing team and to be able to compensate them for the value they bring to our community. pic.twitter.com/stwwJgYCqQ

— Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) September 23, 2019