Mujeres iraníes pueden ingresar a un estadio de fútbol por primera vez en 40 años

Iranians in Iran are tweeting with #WakeUpFIFA hoping that @FIFAcom could ensure that all women who want to watch the Oct. 10th game can attend the stadium. Government has capped the seats for women at 3500.@HRW thinks the cap is discriminatory & dangerous.https://t.co/K1qJ3agCg6 https://t.co/CovCbdLdiE

— Tara Sepehri Far (@sepehrifar) October 8, 2019