Lo que debes saber sobre los American Music Awards 2019

(CNN) — Los American Music Awards tendrán este domingo algunas importantes actuaciones, músicos antiguos y nuevos y, por supuesto, un drama de Taylor Swift.

Aquí hay todo lo que debes saber sobre una de las noches más importantes de la música en Estados Unidos:

Dónde ver la ceremonia

Los premios se transmitirán este domingo 24 de noviembre a las 8 pm ET en ABC.

¿Quién es la anfitriona?

Ciara presentará el espectáculo este año.

¿Quién actuará?

Los espectadores podrán ver una amplia combinación de actuaciones, entre ellas las de Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain y un muy esperado número de Taylor Swift.

Hablando de Swift

La cantante se prepara para interpretar un popurrí de sus éxitos, pero ¿incluirá las canciones que ahora son propiedad de Big Machine Records y Scooter Braun? Puede hacerlo, pero no está claro si lo hará después de una disputa pública con su antiguo sello. En un comunicado publicado el lunes, Big Machine Records dijo que “había acordado otorgar todas las licencias de las actuaciones de sus artistas para transmitir después del programa y retransmitirlo en plataformas mutuamente aprobadas”.

Los nominados

Post Malone lidera las nominaciones con siete en total. Ariana Grande y Billie Eilish siguen con seis. Swift tiene cinco nominaciones y además recibirá el Premio Artista de la Década.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello y Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone y Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

GIRA DEL AÑO

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

VIDEO FAVORITO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

DISCO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

DISCO FAVORITO — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

DISCO FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

DISCO FAVORITO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”

Khalid, Free “Spirit”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Rock Alternativo

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Adulto Contemporáneo

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Latino

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Inspirador Contemporáneo

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Música Electrónica

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

BANDA SONORA FAVORITA

“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”