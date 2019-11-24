Lo que debes saber sobre los American Music Awards 2019
(CNN) — Los American Music Awards tendrán este domingo algunas importantes actuaciones, músicos antiguos y nuevos y, por supuesto, un drama de Taylor Swift.
Aquí hay todo lo que debes saber sobre una de las noches más importantes de la música en Estados Unidos:
Dónde ver la ceremonia
Los premios se transmitirán este domingo 24 de noviembre a las 8 pm ET en ABC.
¿Quién es la anfitriona?
Ciara presentará el espectáculo este año.
¿Quién actuará?
Los espectadores podrán ver una amplia combinación de actuaciones, entre ellas las de Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain y un muy esperado número de Taylor Swift.
Hablando de Swift
La cantante se prepara para interpretar un popurrí de sus éxitos, pero ¿incluirá las canciones que ahora son propiedad de Big Machine Records y Scooter Braun? Puede hacerlo, pero no está claro si lo hará después de una disputa pública con su antiguo sello. En un comunicado publicado el lunes, Big Machine Records dijo que “había acordado otorgar todas las licencias de las actuaciones de sus artistas para transmitir después del programa y retransmitirlo en plataformas mutuamente aprobadas”.
Los nominados
Post Malone lidera las nominaciones con siete en total. Ariana Grande y Billie Eilish siguen con seis. Swift tiene cinco nominaciones y además recibirá el Premio Artista de la Década.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello y Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone y Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
GIRA DEL AÑO
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
VIDEO FAVORITO
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
DISCO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Pop/Rock
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
DISCO FAVORITO — Country
Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA – Country
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
ARTISTA FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
DISCO FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
DISCO FAVORITO — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit”
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Rock Alternativo
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Adulto Contemporáneo
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
ARTISTA FAVORITO — Latino
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Inspirador Contemporáneo
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Música Electrónica
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
BANDA SONORA FAVORITA
“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”