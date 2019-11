Brad Gobright, escalador estadounidense, muere tras una caída en México

View this post on Instagram

I don’t really know how to believe this or what to say. My good friend and best climbing partner I’ve ever had, @bradgobright is no longer with us. He was an amazing person, more driven and psyched than anyone I’ve ever known. He had a magic about him on the rock, unlike anyone I’ve ever met. He was so supportive and encouraging, always pushing me harder and believing in me. I can’t believe that not even a few weeks ago he was sitting next to me as we drove home from Arizona. I’ll cherish those moments always. He will be so missed, forever. Love you always Brad.