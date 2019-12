Reacciones a la muerte de Danny Aiello

Danny Aiello

Rest In Peace my friend.

We lost a great actor today,

BUT more importantly we lost

a great person!

First day I met Danny he took me under his wing gave me advice on the business and life all the while driving me home in his Cadillac.

You’ll be missed!#DannyAiello🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UsaFQQsfsx

— kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) December 13, 2019