Premios Globo de Oro: estos son los ganadores

(CNN) — La edición 77 de los Premios Globo de Oro, en honor a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine, se llevó a cabo este domingo.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores:

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor actuación masculina en una serie de televisión – Comedia o Musical

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – GANADOR

Mejor actuación femenina en una serie de televisión — Comedia o Musical

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) – GANADORA

Mejor actuación masculina en una serie de televisión – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”) – GANADOR

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Mejor actuación femenina en una serie de televisión — Drama

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – GANADORA

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Mejor actuación masculina en una miniserie o película para televisión

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) – GANADOR

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Mejor actuación femenina en una miniserie o película para televisión

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) – GANADORA

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

“Catch-22″

“Chernobyl” – GANADOR

“Fosse/Verdon”

The Loudest Voice

“Unbelievable”

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) – GANADORA

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”) – GANADOR

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Mejor serie de televisión – Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession” – GANADOR

Mejor serie de televisión – Comedia o Musical

“Barry”

“Fleabag” – GANADOR

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

PELÍCULA

Mejor Película – Comedia o Musical

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – GANADOR

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Rocketman”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

Mejor Película – Drama

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

“1917” – GANADOR

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Parasite” – GANADOR

“Les Misérables”

Mejor Guión – Película

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) – GANADOR

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Mejor Canción Original – Película

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) – GANADOR

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Mejor Música Original – Película

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”) – GANADOR

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Mejor Actor Secundario en una Película

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Película

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) – GANADORA

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Mejor Actor en una Película – Comedia o Musical

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) – GANADOR

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Mejor Película Animada

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link” – GANADOR

“Toy Story 4”

“Lion King”

Mejor Actor en una Película – Drama

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) – GANADOR

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Mejor Actriz en una Película – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) – GANADORA

Mejor Actriz en una Película – Comedia o Musical

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) – GANADORA

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Mejor Director – Película

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”) – GANADOR

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)