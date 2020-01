Del horror a la esperanza en el campo de exterminio de canguros heridos de muerte por incendios forestales

Volunteer wildlife workers set Wilbur the koala free in a gully in the town of Mallacoota – one of the only untouched spots in the town ravaged and cut off by fire. We spotted a healthy mother and baby in a nearby tree – signs of just how resilient the Australian bush can be. pic.twitter.com/WkhXuJI0LS

— Angus Watson (@gus_watson) January 10, 2020