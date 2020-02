Familiares de ejecutivos de Citgo que cumplían arresto domiciliario en Venezuela denuncian nueva detención

Please, insure @FreeCitgo6 are safe! The Citgo 6 Yesterday were taken suddenly from their house arrest to another location we don’t know and who know in which conditions are they now! Please find time to insure their safety! Don’t let them alone! Thank you very much 🙏😇 https://t.co/nazcu8kRLR

— Maria Caughey (@CaugheyMaria) February 6, 2020