Oscar 2020: la lista completa de los ganadores

1 de 22 | Brad Pitt aceptando el premio Oscar por mejor actor de reparto por su papel en “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”. En su discurso, Pitt habló sobre la política estadounidense y pidió dar el crédito que se merece a los coordinadores de dobles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 2 de 22 | Jonas Rivera, Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen (izquierda a derecha) aceptan el Oscar a mejor película animada por “Toy Story 4”. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 3 de 22 | Matthew A. Cherry y Karen Rupert Toliver (derecha a izquierda) aceptan el Oscar a mejor cortometraje animado por “Hair Love”. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 4 de 22 | Marshall Curry acepta el Oscar por mejor cortometraje (live action film) por “The Neighbors’ Window”. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 5 de 22 | Bong Joon-ho (frente) acepta el Oscar por mejor guión original por la cinta “Parasite”. En una entrevista previa en la alfombra roja, Joon-ho contó que inicialmente pensó que “Parasite” sería una obra de teatro, pero una vez escribió el guión y pensó en los tiros de cámara, supo que debía ir a la gran pantalla. Han Jin-won (fondo) fue coescritor de “Parasite” y también acepta el Oscar en la misma categoría. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 6 de 22 | Taika Waititi acepta su primer Oscar por mejor guión adaptado por “JoJo Rabbit”. Waititi agradeció a su madre por regalarle el libro que llevó al cine. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 7 de 22 | Nancy Haigh y Barbara Ling (izquierda a derecha) aceptan el Oscar por mejor diseño de producción por “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 8 de 22 | Los directores Julia Reichert y Steven Bognar aceptan el Oscar por mejor documental por “American Factory”, una producción de Netflix. (Crédito: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) 9 de 22 | Jacqueline Durran acepta el Oscar por mejor diseño de vestuario por “Little Women”. Durran dedicó el Oscar a su directora, Greta Gerwig. (Crédito: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) 10 de 22 | Carol Dysinger y Elena Andreicheva aceptan el Oscar por mejor corto documental por “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)”. En su discurso de aceptación, Dysinger dijo que la producción fue una carta de amor a Afganistán, un país en donde ha trabajado desde el 2005. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 11 de 22 | Laura Dern recibe el Oscar a mejor actriz de reparto por su papel en la cinta “Marriage Story” de Netflix. Esta es la primera victoria de la actriz en los premios de la Academia. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 12 de 22 | Mark Taylor y Steven Wilson reciben el Oscar por mejor mezcla de sonido por la cinta “1917”. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 13 de 22 | Roger Deakins recibe el Oscar por mejor fotografía por su trabajo en “1917”. (Crédito: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) 14 de 22 | Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker (izquierda a derecha) aceptan el Oscar a la mejor edición por “Ford vs Ferrari”. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 15 de 22 | Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocherón y Dominic Tuohy reciben el Oscar a los mejores efectos especiales por “1917”. (Crédito: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) 16 de 22 | Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro y Anne Morgan (de izquierda a derecha) reciben el Oscar al mejor maquillaje por la cinta “Bombshell”. (Crédito: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) 17 de 22 | “Parasite” recibe el Oscar a la mejor película internacional (otros años, mejor película extranjera). Su director, el surcoreano Bong Joon-ho, recibe el premio de la Academia de las manos de Penélope Cruz. (Crédito: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) 18 de 22 | Hildur Guðnadóttir se lleva el Oscar por mejor banda sonora por su trabajo en “Joker”. (Crédito: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) 19 de 22 | Bong Joon-ho es el mejor director de los premios Oscar 2020. En su discurso, Joon-ho dijo que vio las cintas de Martin Scorsese cuando estudiaba cinematografía por lo que era un gran honor estar nominado junto a él. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 20 de 22 | Joaquin Phoenix acepta el Oscar a mejor actor por su interpretación de Arthur Fleck, mejor conocido como “Joker”. Phoenix dedicó su discurso a denunciar las injusticias en el mundo y apeló por el amor y la compasión de los seres humanos. Además agradeció a las personas que le han dado segundas oportunidades. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 21 de 22 | Renée Zellweger recibió el Oscar a mejor actriz por su interpretación de Judy Garland en la cinta “Judy”. En su discurso, Zellweger dedicó unas palabras a sus colegas nominadas y dijo que es un privilegio en compartir la nominación. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 22 de 22 | “Parasite” escribe la historia en los premios Oscar. Se convirtió esta noche en la primera cinta no hablada en inglés en ser galardonada con la estatuilla dorada en la categoría más importante de la ceremonia: mejor película. (Crédito: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — La 92 Entrega de los Premios de la Academia se llevó a cabo este domingo.

A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite” – GANADOR

“1917”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – GANADORA

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” – GANADOR

PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

South Korea, “Parasite” – GANADOR

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

DOCUMENTAL (CORTOMETRAJE)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” – GANADOR

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTAL

“American Factory” – GANADOR

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“The Cave”

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” – GANADOR

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” – GANADOR

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit” – GANADOR

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

“Joker”

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite” – GANADOR

“Knives Out”

“1917”

ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – GANADOR

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” – GANADORA

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” – GANADOR

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” – GANADOR

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

FOTOGRAFÍA

“1917” – GANADOR

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Little Women” – GANADOR

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari” – GANADOR

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Joker”

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

“1917” – GANADOR

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love” – GANADOR

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

CORTOMETRAJE

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window” – GANADOR

“Saria”

“A Sister”

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir – GANADOR

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

EFECTOS VISUALES

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Irishman”

“1917” – GANADOR

EDICIÓN

“The Irishman”

“Ford v Ferrari” – GANADOR

“Parasite”

“Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

“Bombshell” – GANADOR

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”