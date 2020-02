Michelle Obama y otras celebridades están compartiendo sus fotos de vestidos de graduación para fomentar el voto

Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress.

Join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote. You could get a free prom for your school! Learn more: https://t.co/ggVjRpS3CU pic.twitter.com/x5lP0LHOUf

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 18, 2020