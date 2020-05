Demi Lovato da un consejo clave de salud mental durante esta pandemia

View this post on Instagram

So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers – and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times. That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19. You are not alone. Help is fast, free and available 24/7. US: Text SHARE to 741741, UK: Text Shout to 85258, Canada: Text CONNECT to 686868, Ireland: Text SPUNOUT to 086 1800 280 You can also make a donation to bring free crisis counseling to those impacted. Link in story.