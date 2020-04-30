Anderson Cooper anuncia que ahora es padre
(CNN) — Anderson Cooper de CNN anunció antes del cierre del foro de coronavirus del canal que es un nuevo padre.
Wyatt nació hace tres días y lleva el nombre del padre de Cooper, dijo el jueves por la noche.
“El segundo nombre de mi hijo es Morgan, que es el apellido de mi madre. Sé que a mi mamá y a mi papá les gusta el nombre Morgan porque cuando estaba revisando sus cosas recientemente encontré una lista que hicieron cuando intentaban pensar en un nombre para mí. Ese es Wyatt Morgan Cooper, mi hijo. Pesó 7,2 libras al nacer, es dulce, suave y saludable, y estoy más que feliz”, dijo Cooper.
Cooper agregó: “Siendo un niño gay, nunca pensé que sería posible tener un hijo y estoy muy agradecido por aquellos que allanaron el camino. Es una bendición extraordinaria que ella y todas las madres sustitutas den a las familias. La madre sustituta (de mi hijo) tiene una hermosa familia propia, un esposo increíble. Estoy muy agradecido por el apoyo que nos ha brindado a Wyatt y a mí. Ella tiene hijos propios. Mi familia tiene la bendición de tener esta familia en nuestras vidas. Desearía que mi madre, mi padre y mi hermano estuvieran vivos para conocer a Wyatt, pero me gusta pensar que pueden verlo. Me los imagino sonriendo y riéndose y mirándonos. Feliz de que su amor esté vivo en mí y Wyatt y que nuestra familia continúe”.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.