Manaos, la puerta de entrada al Amazonas brasileño, sufre en su lucha contra el coronavirus

Manaus is the epicenter of the COVID-19 in Amazonia. With 100 deaths per day, here at the capital of Amazonas State, we are living the death hour, the health system already collapsed and President @jairbolsonaro is ignoring completely the pandemic situation. #SOSAMAZONIA pic.twitter.com/4IuLsLvC3k

— Fridays for Future Amazônia (@FFFAmazonia) May 5, 2020