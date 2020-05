Batman, los Osos Escandalosos y hasta el club Chelsea, contra el covid-19

¡Hola! Just learned LEGO Batman has been taking language classes in his free time. Now he can share an important message for Spanish-speaking LEGO fans on how they, just like LEGO Batman, can be a Superhéroe! #UnidosSaldremosAdelante pic.twitter.com/5Gfz94lyWd

— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 5, 2020