La OMS dice que es “esencial” aprender más sobre el síndrome inflamatorio relacionado con el coronavirus en niños

.@WHO released a scientific brief on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: https://t.co/06owv1gLeo

I call on all clinicians worldwide to work with your national authorities and WHO to be on the alert and better understand this syndrome in children. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/amlIaBsI5k

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 16, 2020