Ana Villafañe presente en “A Night of Covenant House Stars 2020”

Love! Fun facts:

1. the night we performed @TheTonyAwards I had a fever and had to get a Cortisone shot to sing

2. right after the show, I ate my weight in guacamole with Gloria

3. our 🔥🔥🔥 choreo is by the legendary @SergioATrujillo– Tony winner last year for @AintTooProud

❤️

— Ana Villafañe (@aanavee) April 9, 2020