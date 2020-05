Lo que sabemos, y lo que aún no sabemos, sobre el coronavirus

1. We don't yet know the true case fatality rate. (E.g.: if you catch it, how likely are you to die?)

Scientists agree that the CDC's #s are likely underestimates; but it's AT LEAST 4x more deadly than the flu, if infected; & will infect far more ppl.https://t.co/EcvrXoHvLJ

— Megan Ranney MD MPH 🇺🇲 (@meganranney) May 24, 2020