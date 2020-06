¿Qué sabemos y qué no sabemos acerca de la covid-19?

So where does that leave us?

1) Keep doing & funding science.

2) Insist that state & federal gov'ts increase testing so you can go back to work

3) Fund #Publichealth infrastructure

4) Until then… maintain masks & social distancing to keep yourself *and your community* safe

— Megan Ranney MD MPH 🇺🇲 (@meganranney) May 24, 2020