Hace tanto calor en el Parque Nacional del Gran Cañón que tus zapatos podrían derretirse

Grand Canyon is an unforgiving environment. The heat inside the canyon can cause shoes to come apart, and heavy hiking boots can trap sweat and lead to painful blisters. Before setting off on a hike, understand the limitations of yourself and your gear. https://t.co/PLebJv4uTz pic.twitter.com/fvB4DgHcl2

— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) June 22, 2020