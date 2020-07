La ciudad de Nueva York se convierte en una galería de arte con 50 artistas emergentes en “Art on the grid”

View this post on Instagram

Out in the wild 😍 Thank you @publicartfund @ddotpalmer @kstath and @nicholasbaume for including my work in #artonthegrid!! It’s a dream to share my work so widely. 📸 Thank you @nicholasknightstudio for documenting! —— ‘Joe and Edgar’ captures a couple in tender repose, silhouetted by glowing afternoon light. The bold, atmospheric colors and expressive use of paint bring out the figures’ emotional world, highlighting their intimate connection. As we turn inwards as a society, I wanted to offer this moment that is both queer and relatable, as a source of solace and strength in the face of the unknown, focusing on our greatest asset – our love for one another. —— Bus shelter locations: Adams St & Joralemon Ave Utica Ave & Avenue J Watson Ave bet. Rosedale & Noble Ave W 96 St & Amsterdam Ave Rockaway Pwy bet. Ave L & Ave M Boston Rd bet. Gun Hill Rd & E 211 St Grand St & Pitt St Horace Harding Exwy bet. 188 & 190 St Union Tpke bet. 175 & 176 St 35 Ave & 24 St