Alyssa Milano dio positivo a anticuerpos de covid-19: «Pensé que me estaba muriendo»

Por Lisa Respers France

Alyssa Milano dice que estaba enferma desde marzo.

(CNN) –– Alyssa Milano reveló que dio positivo a anticuerpos contra el coronavirus, después de haber tenido una prueba negativa de covid-19.

La actriz y activista ahora apunta contra lo que ella dice que es un sistema de pruebas defectuoso.

Este miércoles, Milano publicó una foto de sí misma utilizando un dispositivo de respiración en su cuenta verificada de Instagram, junto al mensaje: «Esta era yo el 2 de abril después de estar enferma durante 2 semanas».

«Nunca había estado tan enferma. Todo me dolía. Pérdida del olfato», relató. «Sentía como si un elefante estuviera sentado en mi pecho. No podía respirar. No podía mantener comida dentro mí. Perdí 9 libras (4 kilos) en 2 semanas».

This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

Milano aseguró que se sentía confundida, tenía una fiebre leve y un terrible dolor de cabeza.

«Básicamente tuve todos los síntomas de covid-19», agregó Milano. «Al final de marzo, tomé dos pruebas de covid-19 y ambas fueron negativas. También tomé una prueba de anticuerpos de covid (la prueba del pinchazo en el dedo) después de sentirme un poco mejor. NEGATIVO».

Lo que siguió, indicó, fueron cuatro meses de síntomas persistentes, incluyendo vértigo, palpitaciones cardíacas, falta de aliento y pérdida de memoria a corto plazo. Entonces, Milano acudió a que le extrajeran sangre para otra prueba de anticuerpos.

«Soy POSITIVA para anticuerpos de covid-19» señaló. «Tenía covid-19. Solo quiero que sepan que nuestro sistema de prueba es defectuoso y no conocemos los números reales».

«También quiero que sepan que esta enfermedad no es un engaño», agregó la estrella de «Charmed». «Pensé que me estaba muriendo. Sentí que me estaba muriendo».

Milano, quien también compartió una imagen del resultado positivo de su prueba de anticuerpos, dijo que planea donar su plasma con la esperanza de ayudar a otros.

También tuvo palabras de consejo para sus seguidores.

«Por favor, lávense las manos y usen una máscara y el distanciamiento social», afirmó Milano. «No quiero que nadie sienta lo que yo sentí».

