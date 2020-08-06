Alyssa Milano dio positivo a anticuerpos de covid-19: «Pensé que me estaba muriendo»
(CNN) –– Alyssa Milano reveló que dio positivo a anticuerpos contra el coronavirus, después de haber tenido una prueba negativa de covid-19.
La actriz y activista ahora apunta contra lo que ella dice que es un sistema de pruebas defectuoso.
Este miércoles, Milano publicó una foto de sí misma utilizando un dispositivo de respiración en su cuenta verificada de Instagram, junto al mensaje: «Esta era yo el 2 de abril después de estar enferma durante 2 semanas».
«Nunca había estado tan enferma. Todo me dolía. Pérdida del olfato», relató. «Sentía como si un elefante estuviera sentado en mi pecho. No podía respirar. No podía mantener comida dentro mí. Perdí 9 libras (4 kilos) en 2 semanas».
Milano aseguró que se sentía confundida, tenía una fiebre leve y un terrible dolor de cabeza.
«Básicamente tuve todos los síntomas de covid-19», agregó Milano. «Al final de marzo, tomé dos pruebas de covid-19 y ambas fueron negativas. También tomé una prueba de anticuerpos de covid (la prueba del pinchazo en el dedo) después de sentirme un poco mejor. NEGATIVO».
Lo que siguió, indicó, fueron cuatro meses de síntomas persistentes, incluyendo vértigo, palpitaciones cardíacas, falta de aliento y pérdida de memoria a corto plazo. Entonces, Milano acudió a que le extrajeran sangre para otra prueba de anticuerpos.
«Soy POSITIVA para anticuerpos de covid-19» señaló. «Tenía covid-19. Solo quiero que sepan que nuestro sistema de prueba es defectuoso y no conocemos los números reales».
«También quiero que sepan que esta enfermedad no es un engaño», agregó la estrella de «Charmed». «Pensé que me estaba muriendo. Sentí que me estaba muriendo».
Milano, quien también compartió una imagen del resultado positivo de su prueba de anticuerpos, dijo que planea donar su plasma con la esperanza de ayudar a otros.
También tuvo palabras de consejo para sus seguidores.
«Por favor, lávense las manos y usen una máscara y el distanciamiento social», afirmó Milano. «No quiero que nadie sienta lo que yo sentí».