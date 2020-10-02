La primera dama de Estados Unidos, Melania Trump, tuiteó sobre sus resultados positivos en la prueba de covid-19.

“Nos sentimos bien y he pospuesto todos los compromisos futuros”, dijo. “Por favor, asegúrense de estar a salvo y todos superaremos esto juntos”.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020