Donald y Melania Trump dan positivo por coronavirus

Coronavirus

Lo que Trump y Biden opinan sobre el covid-19 2:01
LIVE BLOG Coronavirus

Noticias coronavirus 2 de octubre: Donald y Melania Trump dan positivo por covid-19

Por CNN Español

🔄  Haz clic aquí para ver las entradas más recientes

 

 

Hace 34 mins

"Nos sentimos bien", tuitea Melania Trump tras el diagnóstico

Por CNN

La primera dama de Estados Unidos, Melania Trump, tuiteó sobre sus resultados positivos en la prueba de covid-19.

“Nos sentimos bien y he pospuesto todos los compromisos futuros”, dijo. “Por favor, asegúrense de estar a salvo y todos superaremos esto juntos”.

Hace 35 mins

"Ambos están bien", dice el médico de Trump tras confirmación de prueba positiva

Por CNN

La Casa Blanca emitió una declaración del médico del presidente Donald Trump confirmando el diagnóstico del presidente y la primera dama Melania Trump.

En una carta fechada el 1 de octubre, el médico de la Casa Blanca, Sean P. Conley, dijo que recibió la confirmación de que el presidente y la primera dama habían dado positivo por coronavirus.

Dijo que «ambos están bien en este momento y planean quedarse en casa dentro de la Casa Blanca durante su convalecencia».

Conley agregó que espera que Trump «continúe cumpliendo con sus deberes sin interrupciones mientras se recupera».

Hace 39 mins

Hope Hicks podría haber sido contagiosa en la noche del debate, dice un experto en salud

Por Shelby Lin Erdman

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

La asistente del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, quien dio positivo por coronavirus, pudo haber sido contagiosa el martes por la noche cuando viajó con Trump y otros miembros del personal al debate presidencial en Ohio, según el analista de CNN, Dr. Jonathan Reiner.

«Probablemente eres más contagioso el día que desarrollas los síntomas, pero es probable que seas contagioso hasta 48 horas antes de eso, lo que sin duda incluiría la noche del debate», dijo Reiner a Don Lemon de CNN.

CNN confirmó que Hicks desarrolló síntomas el miércoles por la noche.

“Mira, el equipo de Trump se negó a usar máscaras en el pasillo. Puedes ver lo indignante que fue. Era indignante antes de que supiéramos que un miembro de ese equipo ya era positivo”, dijo Reiner.

“Todo el equipo con el presidente debe estar en cuarentena durante 14 días. Esas son las pautas de los CDC. No es discutible”, agregó Reiner.

Trump confirmó que él y la primera dama Melania Trump están esperando los resultados de una prueba de Covid-19 y han comenzado un «proceso de cuarentena».

Hace 2 horas

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y la primera dama dan positivo

Por Brian Rokus

Noticias coronavirus 2 de octubre

El presidente de EE. UU., Donald Trump, y la primera dama Melania Trump dieron positivo por covid-19, dijo el presidente en una publicación de Twitter el viernes.

«Esta noche, FLOTUS y yo dimos positivo en covid-19. Comenzaremos nuestro proceso de cuarentena y recuperación de inmediato. ¡Lo superaremos JUNTOS!»,dijo Trump.

El presidente había dicho anteriormente que planeaba ponerse en cuarentena después de que una de sus principales asistentes, Hope Hicks, diera positivo por covid-19.

