Mi primer bebé musical como solista ya salió a la luz!! Estoy nerviosa, estoy feliz!!😍 This is a Love note to my Father. Lalo, as they called my dad, was a charismatic, stylish, travieso. A lover of life, love and music – a bohemio! I remember he'd tell me how happy it would make him to one day hear me sing our favorite boleros in orquesta style, como Daniel Santos y Toña La Negra. We loved listening to boleros from this era. Finally this year I had the opportunity to work with a 24 piece orchestra and had tons of fun with new arrangements! It felt like this was becoming something very special, so we decided to have the event recorded. The result y la magia was clear, this was that, a Love Note to the world and to my father. I hope you enjoy these classics as much as we did, with love y cariño siempre. La Marisoul GO LISTEN to the WHOLE ALBUM and tell me what you think!!😘 Los invito a escuchar y a mirar “Un Telegrama” LINK IN BIO!👆🏾💖 #lamarisoul #lovenotesorchestra