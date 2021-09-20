Premios Emmy 2021: esta es la lista de todos los ganadores
(CNN) -- La 73ª entrega de los premios Emmy se llevó a cabo el domingo por la noche.
A continuación se muestra una lista de ganadores en las principales categorías.
Actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Ewan McGregor, "Halston" * GANADOR
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
Actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Kate Winslet," Mare of Easttown"* GANADORA
Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película
Thomas Brodie Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
Paapa Essiedu," I May Destroy You"
Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"
Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown" * GANADOR
Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"
Actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película
Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"
Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"
Moses Ingram , "The Queen's Gambit"
Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown" * GANADORA
Jean Smart, "Mare Of Easttown"
Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"
Actor principal en una serie de comedia
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" * GANADOR
Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"
Actriz principal en una serie de comedia
Jean Smart, "Hacks" *GANADORA
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish "
Aidy Bryant, "Shrill "
Allison Janney, "Mom"
Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia
Carl Clemons-Hopkins," Hacks"
Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" *GANADOR
Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"
Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"
Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"
Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"
Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
Bowen Yang," Saturday Night Live "
Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Kate McKinnon, "Saturd ay Night Live "
Rosie Perez," The Flight Attendant"
Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
Juno Temple," Ted Lasso "
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" * GANADORA
Actor principal en una serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" * GANADOR
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Matthew Rhys, " Perry Mason"
Actriz principal en una serie dramática
Uzo Aduba," In Treatment "
Olivia Colman, "The Crown" * GANADORA
Emma Corrin," The Crown "
Elisabeth Moss," The Handmaid's Tale"
Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"
Actor secundario en una serie dramática
Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"
OT Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"
John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"
Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" * GANADOR
Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale "
Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us "
Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale "
Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country "
Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" * GANADORA
Helena Bonham Carter," The Crown "
Madeline Brewer," The Handmaid's Tale "
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"
Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"
Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Serie de realidad/competencia
"The Amazing Race"
"Nailed It!"
"RuPaul's Drag Race" *GANADOR
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
Talk show
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" * GANADOR
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"Conan"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live! "
Especial de variedades (pregrabado)
"Bo Burnham: Inside"
"8:46" - Dave Chappelle
"Friends: The Reunion"
"Hamilton" * GANADOR
Miniserie
" WandaVision "
"Mare of Easttown"
Serie de comedia
"Black -ish "
"Cobra Kai "
" Emily in Paris"
"Hacks "
" The Flight Attendant "
" The Kominsky Method "
" Pen15 "
" Ted Lasso" *GANADORA
Serie dramática
"The Boys"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown" * GANADORA
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Pose"