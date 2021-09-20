(CNN) -- La 73ª entrega de los premios Emmy se llevó a cabo el domingo por la noche.

A continuación se muestra una lista de ganadores en las principales categorías.

Actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston" * GANADOR

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet," Mare of Easttown"* GANADORA

Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película

Thomas Brodie Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu," I May Destroy You"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown" * GANADOR

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Moses Ingram , "The Queen's Gambit"

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown" * GANADORA

Jean Smart, "Mare Of Easttown"

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Actor principal en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" * GANADOR

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Jean Smart, "Hacks" *GANADORA

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish "

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill "

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Carl Clemons-Hopkins," Hacks"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" *GANADOR

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Bowen Yang," Saturday Night Live "

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturd ay Night Live "

Rosie Perez," The Flight Attendant"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Juno Temple," Ted Lasso "

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" * GANADORA

Actor principal en una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" * GANADOR

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, " Perry Mason"

Actriz principal en una serie dramática

Uzo Aduba," In Treatment "

Olivia Colman, "The Crown" * GANADORA

Emma Corrin," The Crown "

Elisabeth Moss," The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Actor secundario en una serie dramática

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

OT Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" * GANADOR

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale "

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us "

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale "

Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country "

Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" * GANADORA

Helena Bonham Carter," The Crown "

Madeline Brewer," The Handmaid's Tale "

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Serie de realidad/competencia

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" *GANADOR

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Talk show

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" * GANADOR

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"Conan"

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live! "

Especial de variedades (pregrabado)

"Bo Burnham: Inside"

"David Byrne's American Utopia"

"8:46" - Dave Chappelle

"Friends: The Reunion"

"Hamilton" * GANADOR

"A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote"

Miniserie

" WandaVision "

"Mare of Easttown"

"I May Destroy You"

"The Underground Railroad"

"The Queen's Gambit" *GANADORA

Serie de comedia

"Black -ish "

"Cobra Kai "

" Emily in Paris"

"Hacks "

" The Flight Attendant "

" The Kominsky Method "

" Pen15 "

" Ted Lasso" *GANADORA

Serie dramática

"The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown" * GANADORA

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"