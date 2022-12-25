 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Celebridades

Desde Mick Jagger hasta Shakira: así celebraron algunos famosos la Navidad

Por CNN Español

Un árbol de Navidad en Japón.
Un árbol de Navidad en Japón. (Foto: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP vía Getty Images)

(CNN) -- El día de Navidad llegó y muchas familias alrededor del mundo celebran las fiestas con sus seres queridos, entre ellos las celebridades del mundo del espectáculo.

A continuación te dejamos los mensajes de algunos de famosos que desean feliz Nochebuena y Navidad.

publicidad

Navidad