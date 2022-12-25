Desde Mick Jagger hasta Shakira: así celebraron algunos famosos la Navidad
(CNN) -- El día de Navidad llegó y muchas familias alrededor del mundo celebran las fiestas con sus seres queridos, entre ellos las celebridades del mundo del espectáculo.
A continuación te dejamos los mensajes de algunos de famosos que desean feliz Nochebuena y Navidad.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all!! pic.twitter.com/mpujje3n5I
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) December 25, 2022
Feliz navidad a toda mi gente bonita 🧑🎄 Espero que disfruten en familia y amigos. Recuerden guardarme postre! pic.twitter.com/5Eo080LKq5
— CHAYANNE (@CHAYANNEMUSIC) December 24, 2022
🎄🎅🏻🤶🏼🎁♥️ pic.twitter.com/hXof1HBv7m
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 25, 2022
Thanks for all the love and support you gave me and my kids during this year. I wish you a sweet holiday. Here’s to a 2023 that's filled with peace and hope.❣️ pic.twitter.com/qpqwytkoni
— Shakira (@shakira) December 24, 2022
Por fin llegó la hora para poder decir ¡Feliz Navidad! 🐅🎄🧡 pic.twitter.com/qHeVhv5Mn2
— Los Tigres Del Norte (@tigresdelnorte) December 25, 2022
home for the holidays 🎄 sending you all so much love 💌 pic.twitter.com/f1dRuRNKD3
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 24, 2022
Merry Christmas everybody!!! Did not expect to wake up to this amazing surprise!!!! 🤯🎄❄️😍🎉🥹❤️🦋🐑🦌🎅🏼 https://t.co/Pff4HwGfPo pic.twitter.com/nIJqVQE8Gn
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2022
Big love and big blessings from The Deans 💜💜 We hope you are surrounded my the most important gift in the Galaxy….. LOVE!! 💜💜💜 It’s about to be the best year yet!! 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/dv4ftXdR92
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) December 25, 2022
feliz navidad
— ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) December 25, 2022
¡Feliz Navidad! Mucho amor para ustedes, familia. ✨❤️
— Daddy Yankee 🐐 (@daddy_yankee) December 25, 2022
Les deseo una Feliz Navidad a todos!
— DON OMAR aka KONG (@DONOMAR) December 24, 2022
Did Chan just confirm the first Deadpool is a Christmas movie? Happy Holi-stays! pic.twitter.com/GyGcVf1SQt
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 24, 2022
This year’s holiday cards are vintage-themed, yeah? Baby Brie is here to wish you a happy holiday weekend ❤️🎄
Image Source: Getty / SGranitz pic.twitter.com/JOPMUnRRrP
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 23, 2022
Merry Christmas my Twitter family 🤍
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 25, 2022
Feliz navidad panda de desgraciados.
Os quiero mucho pedazo de asquerosos.
— Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) December 24, 2022
Esta Noche Buena brindemos con los que están, por los que no están. Por las amistades incondicionales, por las madres, los abuelos, los padres y los que se fueron antes de tiempo.
Brindamos por la gente que cura la vida, la que regala su tiempo... (1)
— Marco Antonio Solís (@MarcoASolis) December 25, 2022
Feliz Libertad, bondad, igualdad, verdad, sinceridad, amistad, humanidad, solidaridad, hermandad, sensibilidad…Feliz Navidad 🎄
— Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) December 24, 2022
Mi gente linda ¡Felices fiestas! 🎄
— Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) December 24, 2022
Feliz Navidad familia! ❤️🎁 pic.twitter.com/tj0ctZc5gI
— Prince Royce (@PrinceRoyce) December 25, 2022