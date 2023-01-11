Todos los ganadores de los premios Globo de Oro 2023 por categorías

Conoce a los actores latinos nominados a los Golden Globes 2:16

(CNN) -- La 80ª edición de los Premios Globo de Oro se llevó a cabo este martes en Los Ángeles.

“Abbott Elementary” de ABC y “The White Lotus” de HBO fueron algunos de los grandes ganadores de la noche en televisión, y en el cine, “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “The Fabelmans” se llevaron dos de los premios más codiciados de la jornada.

Mira a continuación la lista completa de nominados y los ganadores.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “ Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *GANADOR

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” *GANADOR

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” *GANADOR

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

Emma D'Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laur a Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” *GANADOR

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” *GANADOR

Sebastian Stan, “ Pam and Tommy”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *GANADOR

Mejor serie dramática de televisión

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon” *GANADOR

“Ozark ”

“Severance”

Mejor Serie Limitada de Televisión o Película Realizada para televisión

“Black Bird”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus” *GANADOR

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión dramática o de comedia musical

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark” *GANADOR

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en un Papel Secundario en una Serie de Televisión Drama o Comedia Musical

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” *GANADOR

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *GANADOR

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Mejor interpretación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” *GANADOR

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

“Abbott Elementary” *GANADOR

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

CINE

Mejor película: musical o comedia

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” *GANADOR

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Cristal Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor película – Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans” *GANADOR

“TAR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Película – Idioma Extranjero

“RRR” (India)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina) *GANADOR

“Cerrar” (Bélgica)

“Decision to Leave” (Corea del Sur)

Mejor Guión – Película

Todd Field, “Tár”

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” *GANADOR

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Mejor canción original – Película

“Carolina”, Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”) *GANADOR

Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADOR

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *GANADOR

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Mejor actor en una película – Musical o Comedia

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *GANADOR

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Mejor Película – Animada

“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” *GANADOR

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Mejor actor en una película – Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis” *GANADOR

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Mejor actriz en una película – Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár” *GANADOR

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King ”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Actriz en una Película - Musical o Comedia

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at One” * GANADOR

Mejor Director – Película

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” *GANADOR

Mejor banda sonora original

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon” *GANADOR

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”