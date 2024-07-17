 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2024: lista completa de series, actores y actrices por categorías

Por Lisa Respers France

“Shōgun” y "The Bear" son las grandes candidatas de los Emmy 2024 2:13

(CNN) -- Este miércoles se anunciaron los nominados a la edición 76 de los Premios Emmy, el mayor galardón de la televisión en Estados Unidos, y "The Bear" arrasó.

La famosa serie de FX, ambientada en una tienda de sándwiches de Chicago que se convierte en restaurante, obtuvo 23 nominaciones este año, batiendo el récord de una serie de comedia de 22 establecido por el éxito de NBC "30 Rock" en 2009.

En la categoría de drama, "Shōgun" obtuvo el mayor número de nominaciones este año con 25.

El récord histórico de 32 nominaciones, que ostenta "Game of Thrones" de HBO desde 2016, sigue intacto. HBO es propiedad de la empresa matriz de CNN.

Algunos favoritos del pasado, incluyendo "Succession" y "Ted Lasso", no estaban en la contienda este año, pero "The Crown" y "The Morning Show" y Only Murders in the Building” se convirtieron en los nuevos shows de varias temporadas con múltiples nominaciones.

Sheryl Lee Ralph y Tony Hale anunciaron los nominados de este año. La presidenta de la Academia de Televisión, Cris Abrego, compartió la noticia de que Ralph estaba nominada a mejor actriz de reparto en una comedia por su trabajo en "Abbott Elementary".

Ralph ganó en la categoría en 2022.

La edición 76 de los Premios Emmy se emitirá el  domingo 15 de septiembre a las 8 pm ET y en streaming al día siguiente en Hulu.

A continuación la lista de nominados en categorías principales.

Mejor serie dramática

“Shōgun” earned 25 nominations. DNA Films/FX Productions/Michael De Luca Productions

  • “The Crown”
  • “Fallout”
  • “The Gilded Age “
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • “Shōgun”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “3 Body Problem”

Mejor serie de comedia

Jean Smart en "Hacks." Jake Giles Netter/Max.

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Palm Royale”
  • “Reservation Dogs”
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

Mejor serie limitada

Jodie Foster y Kali Reis en "True Detective: Night Country" Michele K. Short/HBO

  • “Fargo”
  • “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • “Baby Reindeer”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine en "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." David Lee/Prime Video

  • Idris Elba, “Hijack”
  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Dominic West, “The Crown”

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Imelda Staunton en "The Crown." Alex Bailey/Netflix

  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
  • Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Jon Hamm y Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show." (Crédito: Apple TV+).

  • Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
  • Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
  • Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Christine Baranski en "The Gilded Age." (CRédito: Barbra Nitke/HBO).

  • Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
  • Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix”
  • Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
  • Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
  • Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
  • Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson en "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/ABC

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”
  • Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Edwin Lee Gibson, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson en "El oso". Chuck Hodes/FX

  • Matt Berry, ” What We Do in the Shadows”
  • Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Bowen Yang, la invitada sorpresa Kirsten Wiig, la presentadora Kate McKinnon y la invitada sorpresa Maya Rudolph en "Saturday Night Live" en 2023. (Crédito: WIll Heath/NBC).

  • Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
  • Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Andrew Scott como Tom Ripley en "Ripley". (Netflix).

  • Matt Bomer, ” Fellow Travelers”
  • Richard Gadd, ” Baby Reindeer”
  • Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
  • Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

 

Actriz principal destacada en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Sofía Vergara en "Griselda". Elizabeth Morris/Netflix.

  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Juno Temple, “Fargo”
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr. en "The Sympathizer" Hopper Stone/HBO.

  • Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Robert Downey Jr. ,“The Sympathizer”
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
  • John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
  • Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”
  • Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Richard Gadd y Jessica Gunning in "Baby Reindeer." (Crédito: Ed Miller/Netflix).

  • Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”
  • Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”
  • Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor serie de reality/concurso

Buddha Lo, Tom Colicchio y Kristen Kish in "Top Chef." David Moir/Bravo

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Traitors”
  • “The Voice”

Mejor programa de variedades o talk show

Nick Offerman en “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Randy Holmes/Disney

  • “The Daily Show”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
  • ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers”
  • “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

