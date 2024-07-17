Nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2024: lista completa de series, actores y actrices por categorías

“Shōgun” y "The Bear" son las grandes candidatas de los Emmy 2024 2:13

(CNN) -- Este miércoles se anunciaron los nominados a la edición 76 de los Premios Emmy, el mayor galardón de la televisión en Estados Unidos, y "The Bear" arrasó.

La famosa serie de FX, ambientada en una tienda de sándwiches de Chicago que se convierte en restaurante, obtuvo 23 nominaciones este año, batiendo el récord de una serie de comedia de 22 establecido por el éxito de NBC "30 Rock" en 2009.

En la categoría de drama, "Shōgun" obtuvo el mayor número de nominaciones este año con 25.

El récord histórico de 32 nominaciones, que ostenta "Game of Thrones" de HBO desde 2016, sigue intacto. HBO es propiedad de la empresa matriz de CNN.

Algunos favoritos del pasado, incluyendo "Succession" y "Ted Lasso", no estaban en la contienda este año, pero "The Crown" y "The Morning Show" y Only Murders in the Building” se convirtieron en los nuevos shows de varias temporadas con múltiples nominaciones.

Sheryl Lee Ralph y Tony Hale anunciaron los nominados de este año. La presidenta de la Academia de Televisión, Cris Abrego, compartió la noticia de que Ralph estaba nominada a mejor actriz de reparto en una comedia por su trabajo en "Abbott Elementary".

Ralph ganó en la categoría en 2022.

La edición 76 de los Premios Emmy se emitirá el domingo 15 de septiembre a las 8 pm ET y en streaming al día siguiente en Hulu.

A continuación la lista de nominados en categorías principales.

Mejor serie dramática

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age “

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Mejor serie limitada

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Baby Reindeer”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Matt Berry, ” What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, ” Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, ” Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Actriz principal destacada en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr. ,“The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor serie de reality/concurso

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Mejor programa de variedades o talk show