Jeremy Allen White recibe el premio al mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia por “The Bear” en el escenario durante la 76.ª edición de los premios Primetime Emmy en el Peacock Theater el 15 de septiembre de 2024 en Los Ángeles, California. Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Jeremy Allen White recibe el premio al mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia por “The Bear” en el escenario durante la 76.ª edición de los premios Primetime Emmy en el Peacock Theater el 15 de septiembre de 2024 en Los Ángeles, California. Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
CNN

(CNN) – El domingo se entregaron los 76º Premios Primetime Emmy, que honran a algunos de los mejores programas y actuaciones de la televisión.

Al comienzo de la noche, la segunda temporada de la serie de restaurantes de FX “The Bear” encabezaba la lista de programas en las categorías de comedia, mientras que “Shōgun” encabeza la lista de dramas.

A continuación, se incluye una lista de nominados en las categorías principales.

Mejor serie dramática

“Shōgun” earned 25 nominations. DNA Films/FX Productions/Michael De Luca Productions
“Shōgun” earned 25 nominations. DNA Films/FX Productions/Michael De Luca Productions
  • “The Crown”
  • “Fallout”
  • “The Gilded Age “
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • “Shōgun”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “3 Body Problem”

Mejor serie de comedia

Jean Smart en "Hacks." Jake Giles Netter/Max.
Jean Smart en "Hacks." Jake Giles Netter/Max.
  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Palm Royale”
  • “Reservation Dogs”
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

Mejor serie limitada

Jodie Foster y Kali Reis en "True Detective: Night Country" Michele K. Short/HBO
Jodie Foster y Kali Reis en "True Detective: Night Country" Michele K. Short/HBO
  • “Fargo”
  • “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • “Baby Reindeer”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine en "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." David Lee/Prime Video
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine en "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." David Lee/Prime Video
  • Idris Elba, “Hijack”
  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Dominic West, “The Crown”

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Imelda Staunton en "The Crown." Alex Bailey/Netflix
Imelda Staunton en "The Crown." Alex Bailey/Netflix
  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
  • Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Jon Hamm y Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show.".
Jon Hamm y Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show.".
Apple TV+
  • Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” *GANADOR
  • Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
  • Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
  • Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Christine Baranski en "The Gilded Age.".
Christine Baranski en "The Gilded Age.".
Barbra Nitke/HBO
  • Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
  • Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix” *GANADORA
  • Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
  • Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
  • Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
  • Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson en "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/ABC
Quinta Brunson en "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/ABC
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks” *GANADORA
  • Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Edwin Lee Gibson, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson en "El oso". Chuck Hodes/FX
Edwin Lee Gibson, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson en "El oso". Chuck Hodes/FX
  • Matt Berry, ” What We Do in the Shadows”
  • Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *GANADOR
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Bowen Yang, la invitada sorpresa Kirsten Wiig, la presentadora Kate McKinnon y la invitada sorpresa Maya Rudolph en "Saturday Night Live" en 2023.
Bowen Yang, la invitada sorpresa Kirsten Wiig, la presentadora Kate McKinnon y la invitada sorpresa Maya Rudolph en "Saturday Night Live" en 2023.
WIll Heath/NBC
  • Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
  • Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” *GANADOR
  • Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” *GANADORA
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”

Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Andrew Scott como Tom Ripley en "Ripley". (Netflix).
Andrew Scott como Tom Ripley en "Ripley". (Netflix).
  • Matt Bomer, ” Fellow Travelers”
  • Richard Gadd, ” Baby Reindeer”
  • Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
  • Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Mejor actriz principal destacada en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Sofía Vergara en "Griselda". Elizabeth Morris/Netflix.
Sofía Vergara en "Griselda". Elizabeth Morris/Netflix.
  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Juno Temple, “Fargo”
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr. en "The Sympathizer" Hopper Stone/HBO.
Robert Downey Jr. en "The Sympathizer" Hopper Stone/HBO.
  • Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Robert Downey Jr. ,“The Sympathizer”
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
  • John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Lamorne Morris, “Fargo” *GANADOR
  • Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”
  • Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Richard Gadd y Jessica Gunning in "Baby Reindeer.".
Richard Gadd y Jessica Gunning in "Baby Reindeer.".
Ed Miller/Netflix
  • Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”
  • Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” *GANADORA
  • Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”
  • Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor serie de reality/concurso

Buddha Lo, Tom Colicchio y Kristen Kish in "Top Chef." David Moir/Bravo
Buddha Lo, Tom Colicchio y Kristen Kish in "Top Chef." David Moir/Bravo
  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Traitors” *GANADORA
  • “The Voice”

Mejor programa de variedades o talk show

Nick Offerman en “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Randy Holmes/Disney
Nick Offerman en “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Randy Holmes/Disney
  • “The Daily Show” *GANADOR
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
  • ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers”
  • “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”