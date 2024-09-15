(CNN) – El domingo se entregaron los 76º Premios Primetime Emmy, que honran a algunos de los mejores programas y actuaciones de la televisión.
Al comienzo de la noche, la segunda temporada de la serie de restaurantes de FX “The Bear” encabezaba la lista de programas en las categorías de comedia, mientras que “Shōgun” encabeza la lista de dramas.
A continuación, se incluye una lista de nominados en las categorías principales.
Mejor serie dramática
- “The Crown”
- “Fallout”
- “The Gilded Age “
- “The Morning Show”
- “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- “Shōgun”
- “Slow Horses”
- “3 Body Problem”
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Palm Royale”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Mejor serie limitada
- “Fargo”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Baby Reindeer”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
- Idris Elba, “Hijack”
- Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
- Dominic West, “The Crown”
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” *GANADOR
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix” *GANADORA
- Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” *GANADORA
- Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
- Matt Berry, ” What We Do in the Shadows”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *GANADOR
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” *GANADOR
- Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” *GANADORA
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”
Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Matt Bomer, ” Fellow Travelers”
- Richard Gadd, ” Baby Reindeer”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Mejor actriz principal destacada en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
- Robert Downey Jr. ,“The Sympathizer”
- Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
- John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Lamorne Morris, “Fargo” *GANADOR
- Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”
- Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” *GANADORA
- Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”
- Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor serie de reality/concurso
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Traitors” *GANADORA
- “The Voice”
Mejor programa de variedades o talk show
- “The Daily Show” *GANADOR
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
- ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers”
- “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”