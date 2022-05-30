Más de Noticias de salud (10 videos)
La FDA investiga un posible vínculo entre brote de hepatitis A y frutillas orgánicas
La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de Estados Unidos (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés) investiga un posible vínculo entre hepatitis A y frutillas orgánicas comercializadas en EE.UU. Según el organismo, las frutas afectadas ya pasaron su vida útil, y quienes las congelaron no deberían comerlas.