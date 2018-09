Más de 1.300 vuelos cancelados antes de la llegada del huracán Florence

Our dedicated page for #HurricaneFlorence. Follow flights in the path of the storm, get detailed delay and cancellation stats for airports affected by #Florence, and keep tabs on the NOAA #HurricaneHunter aircraft. https://t.co/B7LK6povcy pic.twitter.com/3BJwcKg1q4

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 13, 2018