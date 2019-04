“Companionship”, la ópera en donde cobran vida las baguettes de Laura Anderson Barbata

View this post on Instagram

Fort Worth Opera is thrilled to announce a new collaborative partnership with internationally-renowned Mexican artist Laura Anderson Barbata, for the world premiere of composer-librettist Rachel J. Peters’ savagely funny dark comedy, Companionship. "I can’t wait for audiences to see and respond to the way we are animating objects and illustrating the interior life of our central character and the people in her life and imagination.” Companionship (World Premiere) May 1, 3, 5 Fort Worth Botanic Garden