Premios Emmy 2019: los ganadores por categoría

El reparto de "Game of Thrones" durante los Premios Emmy 2019.

(CNN) — Los 71º Premios Emmy se entregaron este domingo. Esta es la lista de ganadores en las principales categorías.

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Alan Arkin, “El método Kominsky”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *GANADOR

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *GANADOR

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish ” Don Cheadle”, “Black Monday”,

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominksy Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry” *GANADOR

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” *GANADOR

Mejor reality/serie de competencia

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Nailed it”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” *GANADOR

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome ” When They See Us ” *GANADOR

Sam Rockwell,” Fosse / Verdon”

Actriz principal sobresaliente en una miniserie o película de televisión

Amy Adams, “Sharp objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon” *GANADORA

Mejor miniserie

“Chernobyl” *GANADOR

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse / Verdon”

‘Sharp Objects”

“When They See US”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o una película

Patricia Arquette, “The Act” *GANADORA

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse / Verdon”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película

Ben Whishaw, “A Very Englis Scandal” *GANADOR

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Película de TV

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch ” *GANADORA

“Brexit”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“King Lear ”

” My dinner with Hervé”

Mejor serie de variedades

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman”

“Saturday Night Live” *GANADOR

“¿Who is America?”

Mejor serie de entrevistas de variedades

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” *GANADORA

“The Late Late Show con James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Mejor actor de reparto en un drama

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *GANADOR

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Mejor actriz de reparto en un drama

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner, “Ozark” *GANADORA

Lena Heady, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose” *GANADOR

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Emilia Clarke,”Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” *GANADORA

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Mejor serie de comedia

“Veep”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Fleabag” *GANADORA

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Mejor serie de drama

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones” *GANADORA

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Sucesion”

“This is Us”