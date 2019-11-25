 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Música

Estos son los ganadores de los American Music Awards

Por Sandra González

Taylor Swift

(CNN) — En cuanto a los American Music Awards fue Taylor Swift quien ganó.

No solo la cantante logró una actuación ganadora en el escenario, sino que Swift también obtuvo seis victorias durante la noche, incluyendo artista del año. También fue honrada como artista de la década, que se había anunciado antes del espectáculo.

BTS y Khalid empataron en segundo lugar con tres victorias cada uno.

¿Quién más ganó durante la noche? Mira la lista completa a continuación.

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift — GANADORA

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Luke Combs
Billie Eilish — GANADORA
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello y Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — GANADORES
Post Malone y Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

GIRA DEL AÑO

BTS — GANADORES
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

VIDEO FAVORITO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” — GANADORA

ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO

BTS — GANADORES
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Drake
Khalid — GANADOR
Post Malone

ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift — GANADORA

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

BTS — GANADORES
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

DISCO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover” — GANADORA

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me” — GANADORA
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Country

Kane Brown — GANADOR
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Country

Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood — GANADORA

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Country

Dan + Shay — GANADORES
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

DISCO FAVORITO — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” — GANADORA

CANCIÓN FAVORITA – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” — GANADORES
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B — GANADORA
Drake
Post Malone

DISCO FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — GANADOR
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — GANADORES
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars — GANADOR

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé — GANADORA
Lizzo
Ella Mai

DISCO FAVORITO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit” — GANADOR
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk” — GANADOR
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Rock Alternativo

Billie Eilish — GANADORA
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Adulto Contemporáneo

Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift — GANADORA

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Latino

Bad Bunny
J Balvin — GANADOR
Ozuna

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Inspirador Contemporáneo

Lauren Daigle — GANADORA
For King & Country
MercyMe

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Música Electrónica

Avicii
Marshmello — GANADORES
The Chainsmokers

BANDA SONORA FAVORITA 

“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen — GANADORA
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

American Music Awards