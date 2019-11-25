Estos son los ganadores de los American Music Awards

Taylor Swift

(CNN) — En cuanto a los American Music Awards fue Taylor Swift quien ganó.

No solo la cantante logró una actuación ganadora en el escenario, sino que Swift también obtuvo seis victorias durante la noche, incluyendo artista del año. También fue honrada como artista de la década, que se había anunciado antes del espectáculo.

BTS y Khalid empataron en segundo lugar con tres victorias cada uno.

¿Quién más ganó durante la noche? Mira la lista completa a continuación.

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish — GANADORA

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello y Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — GANADORES

Post Malone y Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

GIRA DEL AÑO

BTS — GANADORES

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

VIDEO FAVORITO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” — GANADORA

ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO

BTS — GANADORES

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid — GANADOR

Post Malone

ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

BTS — GANADORES

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

DISCO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Taylor Swift, “Lover” — GANADORA

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me” — GANADORA

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Country

Kane Brown — GANADOR

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood — GANADORA

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Country

Dan + Shay — GANADORES

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

DISCO FAVORITO — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” — GANADORA

CANCIÓN FAVORITA – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless” — GANADORES

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B — GANADORA

Drake

Post Malone

DISCO FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — GANADOR

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — GANADORES

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars — GANADOR

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé — GANADORA

Lizzo

Ella Mai

DISCO FAVORITO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”

Khalid, Free “Spirit” — GANADOR

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk” — GANADOR

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Rock Alternativo

Billie Eilish — GANADORA

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Adulto Contemporáneo

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Latino

Bad Bunny

J Balvin — GANADOR

Ozuna

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Inspirador Contemporáneo

Lauren Daigle — GANADORA

For King & Country

MercyMe

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Música Electrónica

Avicii

Marshmello — GANADORES

The Chainsmokers

BANDA SONORA FAVORITA

“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen — GANADORA

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”