Estos son los ganadores de los American Music Awards
(CNN) — En cuanto a los American Music Awards fue Taylor Swift quien ganó.
No solo la cantante logró una actuación ganadora en el escenario, sino que Swift también obtuvo seis victorias durante la noche, incluyendo artista del año. También fue honrada como artista de la década, que se había anunciado antes del espectáculo.
BTS y Khalid empataron en segundo lugar con tres victorias cada uno.
¿Quién más ganó durante la noche? Mira la lista completa a continuación.
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish — GANADORA
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello y Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — GANADORES
Post Malone y Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
GIRA DEL AÑO
BTS — GANADORES
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
VIDEO FAVORITO
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” — GANADORA
ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO
BTS — GANADORES
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid — GANADOR
Post Malone
ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
BTS — GANADORES
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
DISCO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover” — GANADORA
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Pop/Rock
Halsey, “Without Me” — GANADORA
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Country
Kane Brown — GANADOR
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood — GANADORA
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Country
Dan + Shay — GANADORES
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
DISCO FAVORITO — Country
Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” — GANADORA
CANCIÓN FAVORITA – Country
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” — GANADORES
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
ARTISTA FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B — GANADORA
Drake
Post Malone
DISCO FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — GANADOR
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — GANADORES
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars — GANADOR
ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé — GANADORA
Lizzo
Ella Mai
DISCO FAVORITO — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit” — GANADOR
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Talk” — GANADOR
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Rock Alternativo
Billie Eilish — GANADORA
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Adulto Contemporáneo
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
ARTISTA FAVORITO — Latino
Bad Bunny
J Balvin — GANADOR
Ozuna
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Inspirador Contemporáneo
Lauren Daigle — GANADORA
For King & Country
MercyMe
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Música Electrónica
Avicii
Marshmello — GANADORES
The Chainsmokers
BANDA SONORA FAVORITA
“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen — GANADORA
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”