"CODA" gana el Premio Oscar 2022 a Mejor Película

Año Película

2022 CODA

2021 Nomadland

2020 Parasite

2019 Green Book

2018 The Shape of Water

2017 Moonlight

2016 Spotlight

2015 Birdman

2014 12 Years a Slave

2013 Argo

2012 The Artist

2011 The King's Speech

2010 The Hurt Locker

2009 Slumdog Millionaire

2008 No Country for Old Men

2007 The Departed

2006 Crash

2005 Million Dollar Baby

2004 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2003 Chicago

2002 A Beautiful Mind

2001 Gladiator

2000 American Beauty

1999 Shakespeare in Love

1998 Titanic

1997 The English Patient

1996 Braveheart

1995 Forrest Gump

1994 Schindler's list

1993 Unforgiven

1992 The Silence of the Lambs

1991 Dances with Wolves

1990 Driving Miss Daisy

1989 Rain Man

1988 The Last Emperor

1987 Platoon

1986 Out of Africa

1985 Amadeus

1984 Terms of endearment

1983 Gandhi

1982 Chariots of Fire

1981 Ordinary People

1980 Kramer vs. Kramer

1979 The Deer Hunter

1978 Annie Hall

1977 Rocky

1976 One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

1975 The Godfather Part II

1974 The Sting

1973 The Godfather

1972 The French Connection

1971 Patton

1970 Midnight Cowboy

1969 Oliver!

1968 In the Heat of the Night

1967 A Man for All Seasons

1966 The Sound of Music

1965 My Fair Lady

1964 Tom Jones

1963 Lawrence of Arabia

1962 West Side Story

1961 The Apartment

1960 Ben-Hur

1959 Gigi

1958 The Bridge on the River Kwai

1957 Around the World in Eighty Days

1956 Marty

1955 On the Waterfront

1954 From Here to Eternity

1953 The Greatest Show on Earth

1952 An American in Paris

1951 All About Eve

1950 All the King's Men

1949 Hamlet

1948 Gentleman's Agreement

1947 The Best Years of Our Lives

1946 The Lost Weekend

1945 Going My Way

1944 Casablanca

1943 Mrs. Miniver

1942 How Green Was My Valley

1941 Rebecca

1940 Gone with the Wind

1939 You Can't Take It With You

1938 The Life of Emile Zola

1937 The Great Ziegfeld

1936 Mutiny on the Bounty

1935 It Happened One Night

1934 Cavalcade

1932/33 Grand Hotel

1931 Cimarron

1930 All Quiet on the Western Front

1930 The Broadway Melody