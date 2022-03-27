 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
"CODA" gana el Premio Oscar 2022 a Mejor Película

Por CNN Español

(CNN Español) -- Sorpresa en los Premios Oscar. "CODA" se ha convertido en la ganadora del Oscar a Mejor Película en 2022. La cinta dirigida por Siân Heder no partía como una de las grandes favoritas pese a que ya había ganado el Gran Premio del Jurado a mejor película en el Festival de Sundance.

"CODA", distribuida por Apple a través de su servicio de streaming Apple TV, no lo tenía fácil ya que solo había sido nominada a tres Premios Oscar (mejor película, guion adaptado y actor de reparto) mientras que obras como 'El Poder del Perro' o 'Dune' optaban a 12 y 10 estatuillas respectivamente en la 94ª edición de la ceremonia organizada por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas.

No obstante, en los días previos a la entrega de los galardones, "CODA" había logrado posicionarse entre las casas de apuestas como la segunda favorita para ganar el gran premio. La cinta estaba nominada a tres categorías y ha logrado hacerse con los tres premios (mejor película, actor de reparto y guion adaptado).

La película, de corte dramático, es un remake de la cinta francesa "La Famille Bélier", publicada en 2014, y narra la historia de una familia en la que todos los miembros son sordos a excepción de Ruby (interpretada por Emilia Jones), una joven de 17 años que ayuda en el negocio familiar de pesca. En el instituto decide buscar nuevas aficiones y unirse al coro. Allí descubre su pasión por el canto y se enamora de un compañero. A su vez, el director del coro le propone que siga estudiando música, algo que la lleva a tener que elegir entre seguir ayudando a su familiar o dedicarse a los estudios.

El elenco y el equipo de "Coda" aceptan el premio a la Mejor Película por "CODA". Crédito: ROBYN BECK/AFP a través de Getty Images


Todas las ganadoras del Premio Oscar a Mejor Película por año

Año Película
2022 CODA
2021 Nomadland
2020 Parasite
2019 Green Book
2018 The Shape of Water
2017 Moonlight
2016 Spotlight
2015 Birdman
2014 12 Years a Slave
2013 Argo
2012 The Artist
2011 The King's Speech
2010 The Hurt Locker
2009 Slumdog Millionaire
2008 No Country for Old Men
2007 The Departed
2006 Crash
2005 Million Dollar Baby
2004 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2003 Chicago
2002 A Beautiful Mind
2001 Gladiator
2000 American Beauty
1999 Shakespeare in Love
1998 Titanic
1997 The English Patient
1996 Braveheart
1995 Forrest Gump
1994 Schindler's list
1993 Unforgiven
1992 The Silence of the Lambs
1991 Dances with Wolves
1990 Driving Miss Daisy
1989 Rain Man
1988 The Last Emperor
1987 Platoon
1986 Out of Africa
1985 Amadeus
1984 Terms of endearment
1983 Gandhi
1982 Chariots of Fire
1981 Ordinary People
1980 Kramer vs. Kramer
1979 The Deer Hunter
1978 Annie Hall
1977 Rocky
1976 One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
1975 The Godfather Part II
1974 The Sting
1973 The Godfather
1972 The French Connection
1971 Patton
1970 Midnight Cowboy
1969 Oliver!
1968 In the Heat of the Night
1967 A Man for All Seasons
1966 The Sound of Music
1965 My Fair Lady
1964 Tom Jones
1963 Lawrence of Arabia
1962 West Side Story
1961 The Apartment
1960 Ben-Hur
1959 Gigi
1958 The Bridge on the River Kwai
1957 Around the World in Eighty Days
1956 Marty
1955 On the Waterfront
1954 From Here to Eternity
1953 The Greatest Show on Earth
1952 An American in Paris
1951 All About Eve
1950 All the King's Men
1949 Hamlet
1948 Gentleman's Agreement
1947 The Best Years of Our Lives
1946 The Lost Weekend
1945 Going My Way
1944 Casablanca
1943 Mrs. Miniver
1942 How Green Was My Valley
1941 Rebecca
1940 Gone with the Wind
1939 You Can't Take It With You
1938 The Life of Emile Zola
1937 The Great Ziegfeld
1936 Mutiny on the Bounty
1935 It Happened One Night
1934 Cavalcade
1932/33 Grand Hotel
1931 Cimarron
1930 All Quiet on the Western Front
1930 The Broadway Melody
1929 Wings
