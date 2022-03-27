"CODA" gana el Premio Oscar 2022 a Mejor Película
(CNN Español) -- Sorpresa en los Premios Oscar. "CODA" se ha convertido en la ganadora del Oscar a Mejor Película en 2022. La cinta dirigida por Siân Heder no partía como una de las grandes favoritas pese a que ya había ganado el Gran Premio del Jurado a mejor película en el Festival de Sundance.
"CODA", distribuida por Apple a través de su servicio de streaming Apple TV, no lo tenía fácil ya que solo había sido nominada a tres Premios Oscar (mejor película, guion adaptado y actor de reparto) mientras que obras como 'El Poder del Perro' o 'Dune' optaban a 12 y 10 estatuillas respectivamente en la 94ª edición de la ceremonia organizada por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas.
No obstante, en los días previos a la entrega de los galardones, "CODA" había logrado posicionarse entre las casas de apuestas como la segunda favorita para ganar el gran premio. La cinta estaba nominada a tres categorías y ha logrado hacerse con los tres premios (mejor película, actor de reparto y guion adaptado).
La película, de corte dramático, es un remake de la cinta francesa "La Famille Bélier", publicada en 2014, y narra la historia de una familia en la que todos los miembros son sordos a excepción de Ruby (interpretada por Emilia Jones), una joven de 17 años que ayuda en el negocio familiar de pesca. En el instituto decide buscar nuevas aficiones y unirse al coro. Allí descubre su pasión por el canto y se enamora de un compañero. A su vez, el director del coro le propone que siga estudiando música, algo que la lleva a tener que elegir entre seguir ayudando a su familiar o dedicarse a los estudios.
Todas las ganadoras del Premio Oscar a Mejor Película por año
|Año
|Película
|2022
|CODA
|2021
|Nomadland
|2020
|Parasite
|2019
|Green Book
|2018
|The Shape of Water
|2017
|Moonlight
|2016
|Spotlight
|2015
|Birdman
|2014
|12 Years a Slave
|2013
|Argo
|2012
|The Artist
|2011
|The King's Speech
|2010
|The Hurt Locker
|2009
|Slumdog Millionaire
|2008
|No Country for Old Men
|2007
|The Departed
|2006
|Crash
|2005
|Million Dollar Baby
|2004
|The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
|2003
|Chicago
|2002
|A Beautiful Mind
|2001
|Gladiator
|2000
|American Beauty
|1999
|Shakespeare in Love
|1998
|Titanic
|1997
|The English Patient
|1996
|Braveheart
|1995
|Forrest Gump
|1994
|Schindler's list
|1993
|Unforgiven
|1992
|The Silence of the Lambs
|1991
|Dances with Wolves
|1990
|Driving Miss Daisy
|1989
|Rain Man
|1988
|The Last Emperor
|1987
|Platoon
|1986
|Out of Africa
|1985
|Amadeus
|1984
|Terms of endearment
|1983
|Gandhi
|1982
|Chariots of Fire
|1981
|Ordinary People
|1980
|Kramer vs. Kramer
|1979
|The Deer Hunter
|1978
|Annie Hall
|1977
|Rocky
|1976
|One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
|1975
|The Godfather Part II
|1974
|The Sting
|1973
|The Godfather
|1972
|The French Connection
|1971
|Patton
|1970
|Midnight Cowboy
|1969
|Oliver!
|1968
|In the Heat of the Night
|1967
|A Man for All Seasons
|1966
|The Sound of Music
|1965
|My Fair Lady
|1964
|Tom Jones
|1963
|Lawrence of Arabia
|1962
|West Side Story
|1961
|The Apartment
|1960
|Ben-Hur
|1959
|Gigi
|1958
|The Bridge on the River Kwai
|1957
|Around the World in Eighty Days
|1956
|Marty
|1955
|On the Waterfront
|1954
|From Here to Eternity
|1953
|The Greatest Show on Earth
|1952
|An American in Paris
|1951
|All About Eve
|1950
|All the King's Men
|1949
|Hamlet
|1948
|Gentleman's Agreement
|1947
|The Best Years of Our Lives
|1946
|The Lost Weekend
|1945
|Going My Way
|1944
|Casablanca
|1943
|Mrs. Miniver
|1942
|How Green Was My Valley
|1941
|Rebecca
|1940
|Gone with the Wind
|1939
|You Can't Take It With You
|1938
|The Life of Emile Zola
|1937
|The Great Ziegfeld
|1936
|Mutiny on the Bounty
|1935
|It Happened One Night
|1934
|Cavalcade
|1932/33
|Grand Hotel
|1931
|Cimarron
|1930
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|1930
|The Broadway Melody
|1929
|Wings