Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022: lista de premiados por categoría
(CNN Español) -- Los Premios Oscar 2022 han otorgado un total de 23 estatuillas en las diferentes categorías en las que los nominados competían. Consulta a continuación como ha quedado la lista completa de ganadores y cuáles son las películas que más galardones han obtenido en la gran noche de Hollywood.
Recuento de las películas con más Premios Oscar de 2022
- 'Dune': seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales)
- 'CODA': tres premios premios (mejor película, actor de reparto y guion adaptado)
- 'Los ojos de Tammy Faye': dos premios (mejor maquillaje y peluquería y actriz protagonista)
- 'Belfast': un premio (mejor guion original)
- 'Cruella': un premio (mejor diseño de vestuario)
- 'Drive My Car': un premio (mejor película internacional)
- 'El poder del perro': un premio (mejor dirección)
- 'Encanto': un premio (mejor película de animación)
- 'King Richard': un premio (mejor actor protagonista)
- 'No time to die': un premio (mejor canción original)
- 'Summer of Soul': un premio (mejor largometraje documental)
- 'West side story': un premio (mejor actriz de reparto)
- 'The Queen of Basketball': un premio (mejor documental corto)
- 'The Windshield Wiper': un premio (mejor cortometraje animado)
- 'The Long Goodbye': un premio (mejor cortometraje)
Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022
Mejor edición de sonido
-Dune - GANADORA*
-Belfast
-No Time To Die
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor documental corto
- The Queen of Basketball - GANADOR*
- Audible
-Lead Me Home
-Three Songs for Benazir
-When We Were Bullies
Mejor cortometraje animado
-The Windshield Wiper - GANADOR*
-Affairs of the Art
-Bestia
-Boxballet
-Robin Robin
Mejor cortometraje
-The Long Goodbye - GANADOR*
-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
-The Dress
-On My Mind
-Please Hold
Mejor banda sonora
-Dune - GANADORA*
-Don't Look Up
-Encanto
-Madres Paralelas
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor montaje
-Dune - GANADORA*
-Don't Look Up
-King Richard
-The Power of the Dog
-tick, tick... BOOM!
Mejor diseño de producción
-Dune - GANADORA*
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
-The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA*
-Coming 2 America
-Cruella
-Dune
-House of Gucci
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - GANADORA*
-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
-Judi Dench, Belfast
-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor fotografía
-Dune - GANADORA*
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
-Dune - GANADORA*
-Free Guy
-No Time to Die
-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
-Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor película animada
-Encanto - GANADORA*
-Luca
-Flee
-The Mitchells vs. the Machine
-Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor actor de reparto
-Troy Kotsur, CODA - GANADOR*
-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor película internacional
-Drive My Car - GANADORA*
-Flee
-The Hand of God
-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
-The Worst Person in the World
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Cruella - GANADORA*
-Cyrano
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-West Side Story
Mejor guion original
-Belfast - GANADORA*
-Don't Look Up
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
-CODA - GANADORA*
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-The Lost Daughter
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor canción original
-"No Time to Die", de No Time to Die - GANADORA*
-"Be Alive", de King Richard
-"Dos Oruguitas", de Encanto
-"Down to Joy", de Belfast
-"Somehow You Do", de Four Good Days
Mejor largometraje documental
-Summer of Soul - GANADOR*
-Ascension
-Attica
-Flee
-Riding with Fire
Mejor director
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - GANADORA*
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor actor
- Will Smith, King Richard - GANADOR*
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA*
-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas
-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
-Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor película
-Belfast
-CODA - GANADORA*
-Don't Look Up
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story