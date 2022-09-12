Premios Emmy 2022: esta es la lista de todos los ganadores

(CNN Español) -- La edición 74 de los Premios Emmy, los más importantes de la televisión, se celebró este lunes en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.

En esta ceremonia se premia a las mejores series tanto en formato regular como en streaming, así como a sus creadores y talento.

A continuación, la lista de los ganadores de las principales categorías de la noche:

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) GANADOR

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) GANADORA

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) GANADOR

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) GANADORA

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) GANADOR

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

John Turturro, (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Julia Garner (Ozark) GANADORA

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) GANADORA

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) GANADOR

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor programa de variedades

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver GANADOR

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls GANADORA

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Bravo Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor serie dramática

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor miniserie

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Brian Cox, (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)