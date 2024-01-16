Ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2023: la lista completa por categorías
(CNN) –– La edición número 75 de los Premios Emmy, los más importantes de la televisión, se celebraron este lunes en el Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, luego de un retraso de varios meses debido a las dos huelgas que enfrentó Hollywood el año pasado.
El actor y comediante Anthony Anderson fue el encargado de conducir la gala, en la que “Succession” se llevó seis premios de sus 27 nominaciones, incluida la de mejor serie dramática.
Esta es la lista de los nominados y ganadores, destacados con negrilla, en las categorías principales.
Mejor serie dramática
- GANADORA: “Succession”
- “Andor”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Yellowjackets”
Mejor serie de comedia
- GANADORA: “The Bear”
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “Jury Duty”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Wednesday”
Mejor miniserie
- GANADORA: “Beef”
- “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Mejor actor - serie dramática
- GANADOR: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Mejor actriz- serie dramática
- GANADORA: Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Mejor actor de reparto- serie dramática
- GANADOR: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
- Theo James, “The White Lotus”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
- Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Mejor actriz de reparto- serie dramática
- GANADORA: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
- Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actor- serie de comedia
- GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actriz- serie de comedia
- GANADORA: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Mejor actriz de reparto - serie de comedia
- GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Mejor actor de reparto- serie de comedia
- GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Mejor actor - miniserie o telefilme
- GANADOR: Steven Yeun, “Beef”
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
- Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
Mejor actriz - miniserie o telefilme
- GANADORA: Ali Wong, “Beef”
- Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
- Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
Mejor actor de reparto - miniserie o telefilme
- GANADOR: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
- Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”
- Richard Jenkins Dahmer, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Joseph Lee, “Beef”
- Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”
- Young Mazino, “Beef”
- Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”
Mejor actriz de reparto - miniserie o telefilme
- GANADORA: Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”
- Maria Bello, “Beef”
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”
- Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”
- Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Mejor reality de competición
- GANADOR: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Mejor programa de entrevistas
- GANADOR: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “The Problem with Jon Stewart”