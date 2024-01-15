 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Televisión

Nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2023: el listado completo de series, actores y actrices por categorías

Por Lisa Respers France

Así define Ojo Crítico el final de “Succession” 1:19

(CNN) --  “Succession” encabeza la lista de nominados para la gala 75 de los Premios Emmy con 27 nominaciones, seguido por “The Last of Us”, con 24; “The White Lotus”, con 23, y “Ted Lasso”, con 21.

Estos son los nominados en las categorías principales.

Mejor serie dramática

  • “Andor”
  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “Succession”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Yellowjackets”

Mejor serie de comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Barry”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Jury Duty”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “Wednesday”

Mejor miniserie

  • “Beef”
  • “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Mejor actor - serie dramática

  • Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Mejor actriz- serie dramática

  • Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
  • Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Mejor actor de reparto- serie dramática

  • F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
  • Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
  • Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
  • Theo James, “The White Lotus”
  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
  • Alan Ruck, “Succession”
  • Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
  • Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Mejor actriz de reparto- serie dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
  • Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
  • J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
  • Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actor- serie de comedia

  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actriz- serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Mejor actriz de reparto - serie de comedia

  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Mejor actor de reparto- serie de comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
  • Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Mejor actor - miniserie o telefilme

  • Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
  • Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
  • Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
  • Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
  • Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Mejor actriz - miniserie o telefilme

  • Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
  • Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
  • Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
  • Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Ali Wong, “Beef”

Mejor actor de reparto - miniserie o telefilme

  • Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”
  • Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
  • Richard Jenkins Dahmer, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Joseph Lee, “Beef”
  • Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”
  • Young Mazino, “Beef”
  • Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Mejor actriz de reparto - miniserie o telefilme

  • Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”
  • Maria Bello, “Beef”
  • Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”
  • Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”
  • Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Mejor reality de competición

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Mejor programa de entrevistas

  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
  • “The Problem with Jon Stewart”
