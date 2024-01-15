Nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2023: el listado completo de series, actores y actrices por categorías
(CNN) -- “Succession” encabeza la lista de nominados para la gala 75 de los Premios Emmy con 27 nominaciones, seguido por “The Last of Us”, con 24; “The White Lotus”, con 23, y “Ted Lasso”, con 21.
Estos son los nominados en las categorías principales.
Mejor serie dramática
- “Andor”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Last of Us”
- “Succession”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Yellowjackets”
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Wednesday”
Mejor miniserie
- “Beef”
- “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Mejor actor - serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Mejor actriz- serie dramática
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Mejor actor de reparto- serie dramática
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
- Theo James, “The White Lotus”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
- Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Mejor actriz de reparto- serie dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
- Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actor- serie de comedia
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor actriz- serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Mejor actriz de reparto - serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Mejor actor de reparto- serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Mejor actor - miniserie o telefilme
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
- Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Mejor actriz - miniserie o telefilme
- Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
- Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
Mejor actor de reparto - miniserie o telefilme
- Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
- Richard Jenkins Dahmer, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Joseph Lee, “Beef”
- Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”
- Young Mazino, “Beef”
- Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”
Mejor actriz de reparto - miniserie o telefilme
- Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”
- Maria Bello, “Beef”
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”
- Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”
- Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Mejor reality de competición
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Mejor programa de entrevistas
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “The Problem with Jon Stewart”