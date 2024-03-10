Nominaciones de los Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de nominados por categorías

Las sorpresas que dejaron las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2024 5:05

(CNN) -- Como era de esperar, la película de Christopher Nolan "Oppenheimer" es la favorita en estos Premios Oscar 2024 con 13 nominaciones. La película de fantasía "Poor Things", protagonizada por Emma Stone, le siguió con 11, mientras que el drama de Martin Scorsese "Killers of the Flower Moon" obtuvo 10 nominaciones.

La superproducción "Barbie" obtuvo ocho nominaciones.

Los Oscar se celebrarán el 10 de marzo, y serán presentados por cuarta vez por Jimmy Kimmel.

Lee a continuación la lista completa de nominados.

Mejor película

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz principal

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Mejor película internacional

“The Teachers’ Lounge", Germany

“Io Capitano", Italia

“Perfect Days", Japón

“La sociedad de la nieve”, España

“The Zone of Interest", Reino Unido

Mejor corto documental

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Mejor documental

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Mejor canción original

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”

Mejor película animada

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor guion adaptado

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guion original

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Mejor director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor diseño de producción

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Mejor fotografía

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Mejor sonido

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor corto animado

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Mejor cortometraje

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Mejor banda sonora

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Mejores efectos visuales

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Mejor edición

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Mejor maquillaje

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”