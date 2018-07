Los memes de la dramática eliminación de Colombia ante Inglaterra por penales

BREAKING NEWS: A tremor measuring 6.7 on the Richter Scale recorded in all parts of Scotland.

The tremor was felt at around 20:54 at around the time of a goal scored by Colombia.#WorldCup18 😄 pic.twitter.com/i2qg7FLq35

— Ewen Cameron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@EwenDCameron) July 3, 2018