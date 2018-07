Francia vs. Bélgica: Thierry Henry, con el corazón divido en la semifinal de Rusia 2018

From 32 nations at the World Cup, four remain. They came from every continent, but the two semifinals will see four European countries fight for bragging rights and more importantly a place in Sunday's World Cup final. First up is France and Belgium. The European neighbors meet in St. Petersburg to decide who will meet either England or Croatia in the final. . . . #worldcup #worldcup2018 #russia2018 #semifinal #france #belgium #illustration

