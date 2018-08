Terminator: regresa Sarah Connor (junto a una colombiana)

Writing can be hard. Writing SARAH CONNOR was a blast. Also a privilege & an honor.

Guess what her first line in the movie is?

Can't tell you. Sorry. But you're going to LOVE it.

And seriously, LOOK AT HER.

SHE'S the Captain now...#Terminator @ParamountPics @Skydance pic.twitter.com/7G1y7q6H8W

— Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) August 1, 2018