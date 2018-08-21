Sismo de magnitud 7,3 sacude Venezuela, Trinidad y Tobago y Colombia

"De Origin@list" .. Kepping my Family and Friends in #Prayer today .. reach out too your family in #SouthAmerica #WestIndies #Guyana #Grenada #Barbados and make sure they alright .. #ReachOut #Love #Life #Earthquake #TrinidadTobago #Blessings

A post shared by Bingy Fyah Nyah (@bingynyah) on Aug 21, 2018 at 3:51pm PDT