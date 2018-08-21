Venezuela

Sismo de magnitud 7,3 sacude Venezuela, Trinidad y Tobago y Colombia

Por

(CNN Español) - Un sismo de magnitud 7,3 sacudió este martes Venezuela, según reportes del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).

El foco sísmico estuvo localizado a 123 kilómetros de profundidad y el epicentro estuvo ubicado a 20 kilómetros al norte-noroeste de Yaguaraparo y a 107 kilómetros al este-sureste de Porlamar.

Se sintió con fuerza en Caracas y varias ciudades de Colombia.

las comunicaciones se han visto afectadas en Venezuela.

Maturín

Bogotá

Trinidad

Barbados

Puerto Carreño, Colombia

El ministro Nestro Reverol dijo que no se reportan daños por ahora.

Noticia en desarrollo.

 