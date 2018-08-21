Sismo de magnitud 7,3 sacude Venezuela, Trinidad y Tobago y Colombia

(CNN Español) - Un sismo de magnitud 7,3 sacudió este martes Venezuela, según reportes del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El foco sísmico estuvo localizado a 123 kilómetros de profundidad y el epicentro estuvo ubicado a 20 kilómetros al norte-noroeste de Yaguaraparo y a 107 kilómetros al este-sureste de Porlamar.
Se sintió con fuerza en Caracas y varias ciudades de Colombia.
las comunicaciones se han visto afectadas en Venezuela.
Maturín
Bogotá
Trinidad
Barbados
For a few minutes this evening parts of Barbados were rattled by an earth tremor caused from a 6.8 magnitude quake which occurred at 5:31 p.m. just off Venezuela. The quake was located at latitude: 10.51N, longitude 62.76W at a depth of 73km. Meanwhile, there are early reports of some damage in Trinidad and Tobago. The quake was also felt in St Vincent, St Lucia and Guyana. #earthquake #damageintrinidad #earthtremor #barbados
Puerto Carreño, Colombia
El ministro Nestro Reverol dijo que no se reportan daños por ahora.
Noticia en desarrollo.