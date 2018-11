Es negra y médica. En un vuelo de Delta, la tripulación dudó de sus credenciales cuando ayudaba a una pasajera

@Delta my experience last night when a fellow passenger needed help shows that being a @harvardmed @MassGeneralMDs does not shield from #racism #WhatADoctorLooksLike #ILookLikeADoctor #ILookLikeASurgeon #BiasInMedicine #implicitbias #BlackWomenDoctors do exist. https://t.co/PMZTEUyurx

— Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP (@fstanfordmd) October 31, 2018