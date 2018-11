Kanye West dona 150.000 dólares a un joven guardia de seguridad asesinado por un policía en Chicago

"HE'S ONE OF US!" How is it that WE dont count as "us"? That man in the WH & the NRA are silent when "good guys with guns" was the answer they said This is in the town that raised @DwyaneWade & #JemelRoberson is all of us. He was loved. He was brave & his life was snatched https://t.co/T2NcImjixS

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 13, 2018