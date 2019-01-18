Graban a legendario tiburón blanco de 6 metros nadando con buzos en Hawai
(CNN) — Un gran tiburón blanco, que se cree que es uno de los más grandes del planeta, ha sido visto por buzos mientras se alimentaba de un cadáver de ballena frente a la costa de Hawai.
Los buceadores, que capturaron imágenes notables del encuentro, dicen que el tiburón es Deep Blue, una hembra de 6 metros de largo.
La criatura se acercó al barco del equipo para rascarse este martes y estaba flanqueada por dos delfines “bailando” mientras nadaba, describió el buceador Ocean Ramsey en Instagram junto a una foto del encuentro.
E increíblemente, el grupo se acercó lo suficiente como para tocar al tiburón cuando pasó.
“Deep Blue se acercó y se rozó contra el bote, tal vez está embarazada, ¿o tal vez le pica?”, escribió Ramsey agregando: “Ella se fue nadando escoltada por dos delfines de dientes que bailaban a su alrededor”.
Deep Blue tiene más de 50 años y fue captada por la cámara hace cinco años en un video que rápidamente se volvió viral.
Ramsey dijo que su equipo había estado monitoreando la alimentación de los tiburones tigre cuando la legendaria hembra de tiburón blanco hizo su aparición sorpresa. Los buceadores “pasaron todo el día con ella hasta que se puso el sol”, escribió Ramsey.
“Esperé tranquilamente, pacientemente, observando mientras ella nadaba hacia el cadáver de la ballena muerta y luego lentamente hacia mí”, dijo. “Levanté mi mano suavemente para mantener un espacio pequeño para que su circunferencia pudiera pasar”.
Ramsey tocó al tiburón mientras nadaba y, aunque dijo que algunos buzos no creen que esto sea apropiado, agregó que “a veces los tiburones buscan contacto”.
Esta especie “no son los monstruos sin sentido, como los representan”, dijo.
Este fue el video que grabó:
I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don't realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need.
Pero Ramsey más tarde advirtió a la gente que las criaturas pueden ser impredecibles, escribiendo: “No salten deliberadamente en el agua con grandes tiburones blancos o tiburones tigre”.
CNN ha contactado a Ramsey para más comentarios.
Mira más imágenes de este gigante:
Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from jumping into the water purposely with Great #WhiteSharks and TigerSharks and all sharks should be given respect as space as wild animals and PROTECTION from wasteful killing for their important ecological role. I work daily in the water with sharks as a shark biologist and teach public and professional safety programs. They are sharks and I love and respect them for what they are. Yes I absolutely LOVE sharks and have a deep understanding and respect for their capabilities combined with well over a decade of full time experience working in-water with them.
Beyond magic! Please #helpsavesharks !!!! Incredible swimming with "Deep Blue" one of the largest great white s for hour! Just using our @oneoceandiving boat as a scratching post, so mellow and beautiful.