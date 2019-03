Nike triunfa en la demanda sobre el logotipo “Jumpman”, de Michael Jordan

Here are the photos, Rentmeester left, Nike Right.

Basically, courts (not the SC, which doesn't explain cert denials) said pose/angle are protect-able, but since idea of Jordan dunking are not, would have had to be "virtually identical." Cited slight dif in limb angles, etc. pic.twitter.com/q0Vu4t5tDG

— Kyle Jahner (@kylejahner) March 25, 2019